Turkey Tortilla Soup
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Molly Yeh
February 2015

Go ahead, have another bowl! This tortilla soup is healthy, filling and absolutely delicious. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 bell peppers, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Mexican oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Six 4-inch corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • 3/4 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 medium ears)
  • 2 lime wedges, plus 4-6 more for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, a few turns of black pepper and the turkey; cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until it's browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the tomatoes and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.

Step 4    

When the soup is finished simmering, gently stir in the corn.

Step 5    

Ladle into bowls and serve with tortilla strips, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream (if using), fresh cilantro and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.

Make Ahead

The soup and tortilla strips can be made the day before. Garnish directly before serving.

Serve With

Diced avocado, sour cream (optional), fresh cilantro, shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up