Turkey Tortilla Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, a few turns of black pepper and the turkey; cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until it's browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the tomatoes and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.

Step 4 When the soup is finished simmering, gently stir in the corn.