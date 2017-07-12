Turkey Tetrazzini

Generously butter a deep 13-by-9-inch baking dish. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the panko, cheese and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper and stir to combine. Dust the greased dish with 3 tablespoons of the crumbs. Set the remaining crumbs aside.

Step 3

In a large, deep skillet, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions just begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until the liquid the mushrooms give off has almost evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the sherry, increase the heat to moderately high and boil until the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until moistened, about 1 minute. Add the broth, bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the pasta, turkey, herbs and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper.