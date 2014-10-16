Turkey-Stuffing Salad
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 6
Kay Chun
November 2014

This fresh, fun salad from F&W’s Kay Chun combines turkey and croutons with celery, apple, fennel and parsley. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes and Dressings

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cups (3/4 pound) chopped roast turkey
  • 3 celery ribs, thinly sliced
  • 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed and very thinly sliced
  • 1 Fuji or Honeycrisp apple, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup parsley leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Croutons, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the mustard with the lemon juice and olive oil. Add the turkey, celery, fennel, apple and parsley, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and top with croutons.

