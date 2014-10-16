Turkey-Stuffing Salad

© Christina Holmes
This fresh, fun salad from F&W’s Kay Chun combines turkey and croutons with celery, apple, fennel and parsley. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes and Dressings
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the mustard with the lemon juice and olive oil. Add the turkey, celery, fennel, apple and parsley, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and top with croutons.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5