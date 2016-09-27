Turkey Stock
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 quarts
Anthony Bourdain
November 2016

This is Anthony Bourdain’s simple, all-purpose, make-ahead turkey stock made with backs and necks. Slideshow: More Turkey Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds turkey wings and necks, plus the reserved necks from the 2 turkeys
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 celery ribs, finely chopped 
  • 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, finely chopped
  • 5 thyme sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a flameproof roasting pan, rub the turkey wings and necks with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 45 minutes, until golden brown, stirring halfway through. Transfer the turkey wings and necks to a large pot. Scrape the pan drippings into a heatproof bowl, cover and refrigerate (to use for the gravy).

Step 2    

Set the roasting pan over moderate heat and add the wine. Cook, stirring to release the browned bits in the pan, until the wine is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Scrape the liquid into the pot and add the celery, onion, carrot, thyme and 8 quarts of water. Bring to a simmer, skimming off any foam as it rises to the surface. Cook over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 2 hours. Strain the stock into a large heatproof bowl and cool to room temperature.

Make Ahead

The stock can be refrigerated for 4 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

