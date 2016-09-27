Turkey Stock

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a flameproof roasting pan, rub the turkey wings and necks with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 45 minutes, until golden brown, stirring halfway through. Transfer the turkey wings and necks to a large pot. Scrape the pan drippings into a heatproof bowl, cover and refrigerate (to use for the gravy).

Step 2

Set the roasting pan over moderate heat and add the wine. Cook, stirring to release the browned bits in the pan, until the wine is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Scrape the liquid into the pot and add the celery, onion, carrot, thyme and 8 quarts of water. Bring to a simmer, skimming off any foam as it rises to the surface. Cook over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 2 hours. Strain the stock into a large heatproof bowl and cool to room temperature.