Turkey Split Pea Soup
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 cups
Ian Knauer
November 2014

If you don't have an extra turkey carcass laying around you can use turkey legs instead. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 medium carrots, cut into chunks
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 1 roast turkey carcass with some meat on the bones, broken into pieces
  • 1 pound dried split peas

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onions, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery, stock, turkey carcass, and split peas and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the split peas are very soft and falling apart, about 1 1/2 hours. Remove the turkey bones and return any meat to the pot. Sea-son the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

