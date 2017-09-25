Turkey Shwarma  with Cabbage Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the 2 cups of cilantro with the lettuce, jalapeño, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the garlic, coriander and cumin and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, gradually add 1/4 cup of the olive oil and puree until smooth. Scrape the zhug into a small bowl and season with salt.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, toss the cabbage with the cucumber, celery, the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the 1 tablespoon of parsley and 1/2 tablespoon of dill. Season with salt.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the shwarma seasoning with the remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil.