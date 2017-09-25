Turkey Shwarma  with Cabbage Salad 
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jenn Louis
November 2017

Think of this sandwich as a Middle Eastern taco. 2012 F&W Best New Chef Jenn Louis, of Ray restaurant in Portland, Oregon, wraps a soft lavash flatbread around thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey breast (no vertical spit needed) and crunchy Israeli cabbage salad. It gets great flavor from lettuce zhug (based on the fiery Yemeni herb condiment), spiced shawarma oil and tangy dill pickles. Slideshow: More Turkey Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups lightly packed cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 medium head of Little Gem lettuce 
  • 1 jalapeño, stemmed and chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 large garlic clove 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin  
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup finely diced green cabbage 
  • 1/4 cup finely diced Persian cucumber 
  • 1/4 cup finely diced celery 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely chopped dill, plus more for garnish 
  • 2 tablespoons shwarma seasoning 
  • 1 cup prepared hummus 
  • 2 large, soft lavash flatbreads, halved crosswise 
  • 1 pound leftover skin-on turkey breast, thinly sliced 
  • 2 dill pickles, quartered lengthwise (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the  2 cups of cilantro with the lettuce, jalapeño, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the garlic, coriander and cumin and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, gradually add 1/4 cup of the olive oil and puree until smooth. Scrape the zhug into a small bowl and season with salt.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the cabbage with the cucumber, celery, the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the 1 tablespoon of parsley and 1/2 tablespoon of dill. Season with salt.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the shwarma seasoning with the remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 4    

Spread 1/4 cup of the hummus on each lavash half. Top with the turkey, some of the zhug, the cabbage salad and, if desired, pickles. Drizzle with some of the shwarma oil and garnish with cilantro, parsley and dill. Roll up the sandwiches and serve with the remaining zhug and shwarma oil.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up