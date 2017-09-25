Turkey Shwarma  with Cabbage Salad 

Think of this sandwich as a Middle Eastern taco. 2012 F&W Best New Chef Jenn Louis, of Ray restaurant in Portland, Oregon, wraps a soft lavash flatbread around thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey breast (no vertical spit needed) and crunchy Israeli cabbage salad. It gets great flavor from lettuce zhug (based on the fiery Yemeni herb condiment), spiced shawarma oil and tangy dill pickles. Slideshow: More Turkey Breast Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the 2 cups of cilantro with the lettuce, jalapeño, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the garlic, coriander and cumin and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, gradually add 1/4 cup of the olive oil and puree until smooth. Scrape the zhug into a small bowl and season with salt.
In a medium bowl, toss the cabbage with the cucumber, celery, the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the 1 tablespoon of parsley and 1/2 tablespoon of dill. Season with salt.
In a small bowl, whisk the shwarma seasoning with the remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
Spread 1/4 cup of the hummus on each lavash half. Top with the turkey, some of the zhug, the cabbage salad and, if desired, pickles. Drizzle with some of the shwarma oil and garnish with cilantro, parsley and dill. Roll up the sandwiches and serve with the remaining zhug and shwarma oil.
