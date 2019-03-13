At her restaurant Vic’s in New York City, chef Hillary Sterling hosts a joyful Passover feast, for which she makes this extra crispy turkey schnitzel. Keep lean turkey breast moist and flavorful by giving them the cutlet treatment. A meat mallet makes pounding thin cutlets easy, but a rolling pin is a fine substitute. Pound gently to avoid tearing. If you plan to make this recipe as part of your own Passover meal, substitute matzo meal for the rice flour to keep the recipe kosher.
How to Make It
Cut turkey breast into 4 (4-ounce) cutlets. Place each cutlet between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound with the flat side of a meat mallet until cutlet is 1/4 inch thick. Cut pounded cutlets in half, creating 8 (2-ounce) cutlets.
Stir together 3 quarts water, salt, and sugar in a large saucepan until salt and sugar dissolve, about 2 minutes. Add cutlets; let stand at room temperature 1 hour. Remove cutlets from brine, and pat dry.
Combine crushed matzo, rice flour, garlic powder, marjoram, oregano, and thyme in a food processor; process until herbs are finely chopped, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Whisk eggs in a separate medium bowl until lightly beaten. Dip cutlets in eggs, and dredge in matzo mixture, pressing to adhere. Place coated cutlets on a plate.
Set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Pour canola oil to a depth of 1/4 inch in a large cast-iron skillet; heat over medium-high until shimmering. Add 2 coated cutlets; fry until golden brown and cooked through, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Transfer cutlets to wire rack. Repeat process 3 times with remaining 6 cutlets.
Squeeze juice from 1 lemon half over cutlets. Arrange cutlets on a serving platter. Combine arugula, parsley, and olive oil in a large bowl. Squeeze desired amount of juice from a second lemon half over arugula mixture; toss to coat. Serve cutlets with arugula mixture and remaining lemon halves.