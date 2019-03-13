At her restaurant Vic’s in New York City, chef Hillary Sterling hosts a joyful Passover feast, for which she makes this extra crispy turkey schnitzel. Keep lean turkey breast moist and flavorful by giving them the cutlet treatment. A meat mallet makes pounding thin cutlets easy, but a rolling pin is a fine substitute. Pound gently to avoid tearing. If you plan to make this recipe as part of your own Passover meal, substitute matzo meal for the rice flour to keep the recipe kosher.