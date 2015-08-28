Turkey-Quinoa Meatballs with Tomato Sauce
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
April 2014

Go for a hearty dinner by adding quinoa to turkey meatballs. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

Meatballs

  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup olive oil

sauce

  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 (32 oz) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 oregano sprigs
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Parmesan cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the meatballs

In a medium pot, boil the quinoa in salted water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes, then drain and cool to warm.

Step 2    

In a medium heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a bowl and let cool to warm.

Step 3    

To the bowl with the onion mixture, add the quinoa, turkey, egg, parsley, Worcestershire, vinegar, pepper flakes, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then stir with your hands, just to combine.

Step 4    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Form the turkey mixture into 12 large meatballs. Brown the meatballs in 2 batches, turning once, until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes per batch. Transfer to a platter as browned. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the frying oil.

Step 5    Make the sauce

In the skillet used to brown the meatballs heat the reserved 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the garlic and cook until golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, bay leaves, oregano, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Simmer the sauce, stirring and breaking the tomatoes up with a spoon, until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Add the meatballs to the skillet and continue to simmer until the meatballs are cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve the meatballs with the sauce, sprinkled with parmesan.

