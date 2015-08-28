Turkey-Quinoa Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Go for a hearty dinner by adding quinoa to turkey meatballs. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium pot, boil the quinoa in salted water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes, then drain and cool to warm.
In a medium heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a bowl and let cool to warm.
To the bowl with the onion mixture, add the quinoa, turkey, egg, parsley, Worcestershire, vinegar, pepper flakes, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then stir with your hands, just to combine.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Form the turkey mixture into 12 large meatballs. Brown the meatballs in 2 batches, turning once, until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes per batch. Transfer to a platter as browned. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the frying oil.
In the skillet used to brown the meatballs heat the reserved 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the garlic and cook until golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, bay leaves, oregano, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Simmer the sauce, stirring and breaking the tomatoes up with a spoon, until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Add the meatballs to the skillet and continue to simmer until the meatballs are cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve the meatballs with the sauce, sprinkled with parmesan.
Author Name: Shana Evans
Review Body: These are my go to recipe for meatballs! My husband and daughter devour these - flavor and texture are great!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-28
Author Name: Wes Parker
Review Body: These meatballs are simple to prepare, great tasting, moist, and tender.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-18