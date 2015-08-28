Turkey-Quinoa Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the meatballs In a medium pot, boil the quinoa in salted water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes, then drain and cool to warm.

Step 2 In a medium heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a bowl and let cool to warm.

Step 3 To the bowl with the onion mixture, add the quinoa, turkey, egg, parsley, Worcestershire, vinegar, pepper flakes, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then stir with your hands, just to combine.

Step 4 In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Form the turkey mixture into 12 large meatballs. Brown the meatballs in 2 batches, turning once, until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes per batch. Transfer to a platter as browned. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the frying oil.