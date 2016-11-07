Turkey Posole  
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Ellen Bennett
December 2016

Ellen Bennett, the apron guru, makes her fragrant and warming turkey posole with ground pepitas, tangy tomatillos and spicy serranos.

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 pounds turkey drumsticks 
  • 1 large onion, cut into chunks 
  • 10 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 quarts turkey stock 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds) 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 pounds tomatillos—husked, rinsed and halved 
  • 3 serrano chiles, halved lengthwise and seeded 
  • 1 cup lightly packed cilantro, plus leaves for serving 
  • 1/4 cup chopped epazote (optional) 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped oregano 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Four 15-ounce cans hominy, drained and rinsed 
  • Diced avocado, thinly sliced radishes, Mexican crema or sour cream, lime wedges and oregano leaves, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the turkey, onion and garlic with the stock and 3 quarts of water; bring to a boil over high heat. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderately low heat until the turkey is very tender, about 2 hours and 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron skillet, toast the pepitas in the olive oil over moderately high heat until golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Add the tomatillos and chiles to the skillet cut side down and cook over high heat until  charred on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the pepitas. 

Step 3    

Using tongs, transfer the turkey to a plate; let cool. Discard the skin and bones,  then shred the meat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion and garlic to a blender. Add the charred tomatillos, chiles and pepitas along with the 1 cup of cilantro, the epazote (if using), oregano, cumin, crushed red pepper and 2 cups of the turkey broth  and puree until the salsa verde is smooth. 

Step 4    

Stir the salsa verde into the broth in the pot and season generously with salt. Stir in the turkey and hominy and cook over moderate heat until hot, 5 minutes. Serve the posole with avocado, radishes, crema, lime wedges, oregano and cilantro.

Make Ahead

The turkey posole can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently to serve.

