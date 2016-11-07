Turkey Posole 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, cover the turkey, onion and garlic with the stock and 3 quarts of water; bring to a boil over high heat. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderately low heat until the turkey is very tender, about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron skillet, toast the pepitas in the olive oil over moderately high heat until golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Add the tomatillos and chiles to the skillet cut side down and cook over high heat until charred on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the pepitas.

Step 3 Using tongs, transfer the turkey to a plate; let cool. Discard the skin and bones, then shred the meat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion and garlic to a blender. Add the charred tomatillos, chiles and pepitas along with the 1 cup of cilantro, the epazote (if using), oregano, cumin, crushed red pepper and 2 cups of the turkey broth and puree until the salsa verde is smooth.