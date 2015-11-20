Turkey Noodle Soup
This take on chicken noodle is every bit as satisfying as the classic. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless turkey breasts, thinly sliced
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 1/2 pound pasta spirals
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the turkey and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the parsley.

