Turkey Noodle Soup

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the turkey and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the parsley.