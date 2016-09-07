Turkey Meat Loaf

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Scrape the onion mixture into a large bowl. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the 1/4 cup of parsley and the basil. Let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Add the ground turkey, turkey sausage, crushed crackers, cheese, mayonnaise, eggs, oregano, crushed red pepper flakes, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper to the cooled onion mixture. Using your hands, mix gently until combined.

Step 3 Transfer the meat mixture to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and pat it into a 5-by-11-inch loaf. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the meat loaf is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165°. Remove the meat loaf from the oven and spoon the marinara sauce on top.