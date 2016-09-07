Turkey Meat Loaf
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Anna Painter

Sweet Italian turkey sausage and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese lend an almost meatball-like flavor to this moist and marinara-topped turkey meat loaf. Slideshow: More Ground Turkey Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 pound sweet Italian turkey sausage, casings removed
  • 12 Ritz crackers, crushed (1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3/4 cup jarred marinara sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Scrape the onion mixture into a large bowl. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the 1/4 cup of parsley and the basil. Let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Add the ground turkey, turkey sausage, crushed crackers, cheese, mayonnaise, eggs, oregano, crushed red pepper flakes, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper to the cooled onion mixture. Using your hands, mix gently until combined.

Step 3    

Transfer the meat mixture to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and pat it into a 5-by-11-inch loaf. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the meat loaf is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165°. Remove the meat loaf from the oven and spoon the marinara sauce on top.

Step 4    

Turn on the broiler and broil the meat loaf until the marinara sauce is browned in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Let the meat loaf stand for 15 minutes, garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked meat loaf can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up