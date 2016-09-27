Anthony Bourdain makes his easy and delicious gravy ahead of time, so there’s no fussing when you have guests at the table. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Recipes
In a large saucepan, combine the turkey stock, wine and shallots and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 45 minutes. Strain the stock into a large bowl. Wipe out the saucepan.
Melt the butter in the saucepan. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, whisking frequently, until deep golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the strained stock and the reserved turkey pan drippings and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately high heat, whisking occasionally, until the gravy is thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the 1 teaspoon of fish sauce and 1/4 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add more fish sauce and Worcestershire sauce to taste. Serve hot.
Review Body: I love it! Makes the best, deep flavor turkey gravy ever. Plan to expand it to chicken and beef in similar fashion with appropriate mods of course. Base principles are sound.
