Turkey Gravy
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 cups
Anthony Bourdain
November 2016

Anthony Bourdain makes his easy and delicious gravy ahead of time, so there’s no fussing when you have guests at the table. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 quarts Turkey Stock
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 2 shallots, coarsely chopped
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup reserved turkey pan drippings 
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the turkey stock, wine and shallots and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 45 minutes. Strain the stock into a large bowl. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in the saucepan. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, whisking frequently, until deep golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the strained stock and the reserved turkey pan drippings and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately high heat, whisking occasionally, until the gravy is thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the 1 teaspoon of fish sauce and 1/4 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add more fish sauce and Worcestershire sauce to taste. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The gravy can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

