Turkey Gravy

In a large saucepan, combine the turkey stock , wine and shallots and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 45 minutes. Strain the stock into a large bowl. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2

Melt the butter in the saucepan. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, whisking frequently, until deep golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the strained stock and the reserved turkey pan drippings and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately high heat, whisking occasionally, until the gravy is thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the 1 teaspoon of fish sauce and 1/4 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add more fish sauce and Worcestershire sauce to taste. Serve hot.