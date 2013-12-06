Turkey Cracklings
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
David Chang
November 2009

To crisp turkey skin for these cracklings, a version of chicharrones (fried pork skin), David Chang cooks it between baking sheets. It's an outstanding garnish and snack.  More David Chang Recipes

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the turkey skin on the parchment and cover with another sheet of parchment and another baking sheet. Set a heavy ovenproof pot on top. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the skin is crisp and golden. Let cool slightly, then break into pieces.

Serve With

Turkey Breast with Ginger-Scallion Sauce.

