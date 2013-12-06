Turkey Cracklings

To crisp turkey skin for these cracklings, a version of chicharrones (fried pork skin), David Chang cooks it between baking sheets. It's an outstanding garnish and snack. More David Chang Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 375° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the turkey skin on the parchment and cover with another sheet of parchment and another baking sheet. Set a heavy ovenproof pot on top. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the skin is crisp and golden. Let cool slightly, then break into pieces.
