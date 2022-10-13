Turkey "Carnitas" with Green Mojo

Cooking fresh citrus juice and turkey broth with leftover turkey not only concentrates the flavors but also further tenderizes the meat. The remaining fat in the skillet will fry the meat so it gets crispy on the edges but stays juicy, similar to more traditional versions of carnitas. Be sure to add the white meat a few minutes after the dark to prevent it from becoming dry. If you are using only white meat, allow the liquids simmer for just three minutes before adding the turkey.