Turkey Bouillon Cubes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12
Kay Chun
November 2015

These bouillon cubes are the ultimate convenience: Pop one out anytime you need a quick flavor boost in a soup, sauce or braise. If you don’t have a turkey carcass, use two roast chicken carcasses. If you don’t have parsley stems, use any other herb stems you have, or simply use 1/4 cup parsley leaves. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Carcass of a 12-pound turkey, cut into large pieces
  • 1 head of garlic, halved
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley plus 7 parsley stems
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives

In a large pot, heat the oil. Add the turkey carcass and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, 10 minutes. Add the garlic, onion, carrots, peppercorns and parsley stems and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add 2 quarts of water. Bring to  a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer until reduced to 1 1/2 cups, 40 minutes. Strain into a heatproof bowl and let cool. Season with salt and pepper and add the chopped parsley and chives. Pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. Once frozen solid, transfer to a sturdy resealable plastic bag.

