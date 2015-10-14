Turkey Bouillon Cubes

These bouillon cubes are the ultimate convenience: Pop one out anytime you need a quick flavor boost in a soup, sauce or braise. If you don’t have a turkey carcass, use two roast chicken carcasses. If you don’t have parsley stems, use any other herb stems you have, or simply use 1/4 cup parsley leaves. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, heat the oil. Add the turkey carcass and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, 10 minutes. Add the garlic, onion, carrots, peppercorns and parsley stems and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add 2 quarts of water. Bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer until reduced to 1 1/2 cups, 40 minutes. Strain into a heatproof bowl and let cool. Season with salt and pepper and add the chopped parsley and chives. Pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. Once frozen solid, transfer to a sturdy resealable plastic bag.
Author Name: Jessica R Smith
Review Body: Easy to make. Tastes great. Last year I used smoked turkey carcass
Date Published: 2017-06-18