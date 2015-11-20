Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the turkey, stock, and rice, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is cooked through and the rice is tender and opened, about 40 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the parsley.