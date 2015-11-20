Turkey and Spinach Soup
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
April 2014

You can easily swap out baby arugula for the spinach if that's what you've got on hand. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 1/2 pounds boneless skinless turkey breast
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 6 ounces baby spinach

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium heat until hot, stir the onion, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Add the turkey breasts and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup until the turkey is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

