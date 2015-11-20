Turkey and Potato Soup

The potatoes in this soup are cooked until they start to fall apart, thickening the broth. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Season the turkey with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then brown, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the carrots, stock, potatoes, and thyme, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the parsley.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5