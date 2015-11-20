Turkey and Okra Gumbo
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
November 2014

The secret to this flavorful classic is in the gentle cooking of the roux which also adds tothe velvety texture. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds turkey thighs and drumsticks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 12 ounces andouille sausage or kielbasa, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons bacon fat or unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 celery stalks, chopped
  • 6 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 pound fresh or frozen okra
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • Cooked white rice for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the turkey with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sear the turkey, turning once, until browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer the turkey to a plate. Add the sausage to the pan and brown, turning once, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the sausage to the plate with the turkey. Stir the bacon fat into the pan and whisk in the flour. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook the flour, stirring frequently until it is several shades darker (about the color of natural peanut butter) an fragrant, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the onion, bell pepper and celery and increase the heat to medium and cook until the vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Whisk in the stock and water and bring to a simmer. Add the turkey and sausage along with any accumulated juices and simmer until the turkey is cooked through, about 35 minutes. Transfer the turkey to a plate and let cool to warm. Remove the meat, discarding the bones and return the meat to the pot. Stir in the okra and cook until tender, 4 to 8 minutes. Season the gumbo with salt and pepper to taste, then stir in the rice and serve sprinkled with the scallions.

