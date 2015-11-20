Turkey and Egg Noodle Soup

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the potato, turkey, and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in the noodles and cook until well done. Season the soup with salt and pepper and serve sprinkled with the micro greens.