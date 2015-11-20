Turkey and Egg Noodle Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
December 2014

This noodle soup uses wide egg noodles that thicken the soup to the point of becoming a stew. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 baking potato, cut into cubes
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless turkey thighs, cut into cubes
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 8 ounces wide egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons micro greens

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the potato, turkey, and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in the noodles and cook until well done. Season the soup with salt and pepper and serve sprinkled with the micro greens.

