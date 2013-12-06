Turkey and Earl Grey Honey Butter Tea Sandwiches

In a mini food processor or in a bowl, blend the butter, honey, ground tea and salt. In a medium bowl, toss the apple with the lemon juice. Squeeze out any excess liquid and pulse or mix the apple into the honey butter.

Step 2

Spread a scant 1/2 tablespoon of the apple butter onto each slice of pumpernickel bread. Top half of the slices with the smoked turkey and close the sandwiches. Using a sharp serrated knife, trim off the bread crusts. Cut the sandwiches into 4 triangles, transfer to a plate and serve.