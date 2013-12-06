Turkey and Earl Grey Honey Butter Tea Sandwiches
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES 32 TEA SANDWICHES
Grace Parisi
May 2003

You will need a coffee grinder to grind the tea leaves here.  

Ingredients

  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Earl Grey tea (1 bag), finely ground
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 Granny Smith apple, peeled and coarsely shredded
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 16 thin slices pumpernickel bread
  • 3/4 pound sliced smoked turkey

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mini food processor or in a bowl, blend the butter, honey, ground tea and salt. In a medium bowl, toss the apple with the lemon juice. Squeeze out any excess liquid and pulse or mix the apple into the honey butter.

Step 2    

Spread a scant 1/2 tablespoon of the apple butter onto each slice of pumpernickel bread. Top half of the slices with the smoked turkey and close the sandwiches. Using a sharp serrated knife, trim off the bread crusts. Cut the sandwiches into 4 triangles, transfer to a plate and serve.

Make Ahead

The uncut sandwiches can be covered with a lightly moistened paper towel and plastic wrap and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

