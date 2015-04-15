Tunisian Chicken Skewers
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
JohnPaul Damato
May 2015

These supersimple Tunisian chicken skewers flavored with sweet peppers, raisins, peanuts and pomegranate molasses come from chef JohnPaul Damato. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 cup drained mild Peppadew peppers, plus 1/4 cup brine from the jar  
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate molasses
  • 1/4 cup unsalted roasted peanuts
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces  
  • Eight 8-inch skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes if wooden

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 10 minutes. Transfer the onion to a blender. Add the bell pepper, Peppadews and brine, raisins, pomegranate molasses, peanuts and cayenne to the blender and puree until smooth. Season the marinade with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, rub the marinade into the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this chicken dish with a vibrant, full-bodied white.

