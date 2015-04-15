Tunisian Chicken Skewers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 10 minutes. Transfer the onion to a blender. Add the bell pepper, Peppadews and brine, raisins, pomegranate molasses, peanuts and cayenne to the blender and puree until smooth. Season the marinade with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, rub the marinade into the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.