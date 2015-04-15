These supersimple Tunisian chicken skewers flavored with sweet peppers, raisins, peanuts and pomegranate molasses come from chef JohnPaul Damato. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 10 minutes. Transfer the onion to a blender. Add the bell pepper, Peppadews and brine, raisins, pomegranate molasses, peanuts and cayenne to the blender and puree until smooth. Season the marinade with salt and pepper.
In a medium bowl, rub the marinade into the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
Light a grill. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve hot.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5