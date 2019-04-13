Tuna Tiradito with Ají Amarillo Leche de Tigre 

Tiradito is a raw fish preparation similar to ceviche that features sashimi-style cuts topped with an acidic, flavorful sauce right before serving. It’s a style of ceviche that’s arisen thanks to the presence of Japanese immigrants in Peru, who have influenced Peruvian cuisine over the centuries. In this version, raw sashimi-grade tuna is draped in a sauce of lemon juice, orange juice, chiles, and ají amarillo chiles—they give the sauce its brilliant color and are about twice as hot as jalapeños. If you can’t track down canned or jarred ají amarillo chiles at your local Latin market, prepared ají amarillo paste (located in the international foods aisle at most supermarkets) will work in a pinch. Serve this flavorful dish with blue potato chips for a bold pop of crunch and color.