Tuna Tiradito with Ají Amarillo Leche de Tigre 

Tiradito is a raw fish preparation similar to ceviche that features sashimi-style cuts topped with an acidic, flavorful sauce right before serving. It’s a style of ceviche that’s arisen thanks to the presence of Japanese immigrants in Peru, who have influenced Peruvian cuisine over the centuries. In this version, raw sashimi-grade tuna is draped in a sauce of lemon juice, orange juice, chiles, and ají amarillo chiles—they give the sauce its brilliant color and are about twice as hot as jalapeños. If you can’t track down canned or jarred ají amarillo chiles at your local Latin market, prepared ají amarillo paste (located in the international foods aisle at most supermarkets) will work in a pinch. Serve this flavorful dish with blue potato chips for a bold pop of crunch and color.
How to Make It
Place chiles, lemon juice, orange juice, salt, garlic, and ginger in a blender; process until smooth, about 45 seconds. With blender running, slowly add oil in a thin, steady stream until sauce thickens or emulsifies, about 30 seconds.
Place tuna slices in a single layer on a large rimmed platter. Pour sauce over tuna. Sprinkle with chips, peanuts, sesame seeds, and scallions. If desired, sprinkle with additional salt to taste.