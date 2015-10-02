Tuna-Stuffed Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Wash the potatoes with cold water, then rub with the oil and kosher salt. Place in the oven, directly on the rack, and bake until soft, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Slice the potatoes lengthwise, then scoop out the filling with a spoon and add it to a mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl, then mix thoroughly. A bit of the chopped parsley can be reserved to add to the potatoes when they’re finished. Taste and add salt as needed.