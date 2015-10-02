Tuna-Stuffed Potatoes

This satisfying potato dish transforms ingredients already available in most home kitchens into a simple and comforting meal. Slideshow: Tuna Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Wash the potatoes with cold water, then rub with the oil and kosher salt. Place in the oven, directly on the rack, and bake until soft, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes.
Slice the potatoes lengthwise, then scoop out the filling with a spoon and add it to a mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl, then mix thoroughly. A bit of the chopped parsley can be reserved to add to the potatoes when they’re finished. Taste and add salt as needed.
Return the potato filling to each potato, creating a mound in each. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and return to the oven; bake for 15 minutes, then broil until crispy on the top, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
