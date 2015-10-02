Tuna-Stuffed Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
February 2015

This satisfying potato dish transforms ingredients already available in most home kitchens into a simple and comforting meal. Slideshow: Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large russet potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cans tuna (10 ounces total), drained
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon mustard (yellow, brown or Dijon)
  • 1/2 cup chopped pickles
  • 1 stalk green onion, sliced
  • 1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste (about 1/2 teaspoon)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°. Wash the potatoes with cold water, then rub with the oil and kosher salt. Place in the oven, directly on the rack, and bake until soft, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Slice the potatoes lengthwise, then scoop out the filling with a spoon and add it to a mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl, then mix thoroughly. A bit of the chopped parsley can be reserved to add to the potatoes when they’re finished. Taste and add salt as needed.

Step 3    

Return the potato filling to each potato, creating a mound in each. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and return to the oven; bake for 15 minutes, then broil until crispy on the top, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up