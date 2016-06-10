Tuna Poke on Nori Crackers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Ravi Kapur
July 2016

At Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, chef Ravi Kapur serves his superdelicious take on the Hawaiian classic tuna poke on crispy, deep-fried nori crackers. A dollop of seasoned aioli is the perfect finish. Kapur makes his aioli, but he says any good-quality mayonnaise is a fine substitute. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

NORI CRACKERS

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 3/4 cup cornstarch
  • Four 8-inch-square unseasoned nori sheets, cut in half
  • Kosher salt

SPICY MAYO

  • 1/4 cup good-quality mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon tamari
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha

TUNA POKE

  • 12 ounces sushi-grade tuna, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 4 teaspoons minced scallion
  • 2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons seeded and minced jalapeño
  • 1 teaspoon tamari
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Radish matchsticks, daikon sprouts, micro red shiso and toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the nori crackers

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water until smooth. Working in batches of 2, dredge the nori in the cornstarch mixture, letting the excess drip off. Slowly drop the nori into the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes. Flip and fry for  1 minute longer, until crisp. Transfer to the rack, season with salt and let cool completely.

Step 3    Make the spicy mayo

In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth.

Step 4    Make the tuna poke

In a large bowl, fold all of the ingredients except the garnishes together; season with salt.

Step 5    

Spoon the poke onto the nori crackers and dollop with some of the spicy mayo. Garnish with radish matchsticks, daikon sprouts, micro shiso and toasted sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The spicy aioli can be refrigerated for 1 week.

