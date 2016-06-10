Tuna Poke on Nori Crackers

At Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, chef Ravi Kapur serves his superdelicious take on the Hawaiian classic tuna poke on crispy, deep-fried nori crackers. A dollop of seasoned aioli is the perfect finish. Kapur makes his aioli, but he says any good-quality mayonnaise is a fine substitute. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels.
In a medium bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water until smooth. Working in batches of 2, dredge the nori in the cornstarch mixture, letting the excess drip off. Slowly drop the nori into the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes. Flip and fry for 1 minute longer, until crisp. Transfer to the rack, season with salt and let cool completely.
In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth.
In a large bowl, fold all of the ingredients except the garnishes together; season with salt.
Spoon the poke onto the nori crackers and dollop with some of the spicy mayo. Garnish with radish matchsticks, daikon sprouts, micro shiso and toasted sesame seeds. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
