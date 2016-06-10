Tuna Poke on Nori Crackers

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the nori crackers In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water until smooth. Working in batches of 2, dredge the nori in the cornstarch mixture, letting the excess drip off. Slowly drop the nori into the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes. Flip and fry for 1 minute longer, until crisp. Transfer to the rack, season with salt and let cool completely.

Step 3 Make the spicy mayo In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth.

Step 4 Make the tuna poke In a large bowl, fold all of the ingredients except the garnishes together; season with salt.