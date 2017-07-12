Tuna Poke
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

The fresh ginger and spicy chile pepper in this version of poke add nice heat in two different ways. The recipe is also fantastic prepared with omega 3-rich salmon. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces sashimi-grade tuna, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 Thai bird chile, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced Vidalia onion
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, toss the tuna with the chile, onion, scallions, olive oil, ginger, sesame oil and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with sesame seeds before serving.

