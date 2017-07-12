The fresh ginger and spicy chile pepper in this version of poke add nice heat in two different ways. The recipe is also fantastic prepared with omega 3-rich salmon. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, toss the tuna with the chile, onion, scallions, olive oil, ginger, sesame oil and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with sesame seeds before serving.
