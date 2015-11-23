Tuna Noodle Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
November 2014

Keep this classic is in constant rotation for a reason - it’s a breeze to throw together and a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces egg noodles
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 (6 ounce) can tuna fish in water, drained
  • 2 cups fresh bread crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until tender. Drain the pasta, then place back in the pot with the milk, 3 tablespoons of the butter and tuna fish and toss until the butter is melted. Whisk in the egg yolks and cheese.

Step 2    

Transfer to a buttered 3-quart baking dish. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of the butter, then toss with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the pasta mixture with the bread crumbs then broil 3 inches from the heat until the crumbs are golden, about 2 minutes. Serve.

