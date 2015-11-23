Tuna Noodle Casserole

© Ian Knauer
Keep this classic is in constant rotation for a reason - it’s a breeze to throw together and a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until tender. Drain the pasta, then place back in the pot with the milk, 3 tablespoons of the butter and tuna fish and toss until the butter is melted. Whisk in the egg yolks and cheese.
Step 2
Transfer to a buttered 3-quart baking dish. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of the butter, then toss with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the pasta mixture with the bread crumbs then broil 3 inches from the heat until the crumbs are golden, about 2 minutes. Serve.
