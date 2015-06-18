Tuna Escabeche Tostadas
Justin Chapple
July 2015

These quick and delicious tuna tostadas from F&W’s Justin Chapple combine olive-oil-packed tuna with spicy pickled jalapeños and carrots over crispy tostadas. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 6 corn tortillas
  • Salt
  • 15 ounces tuna in olive oil, drained
  • 1/4 cup chopped pickled Mexican jalapeños and carrots from a can plus 1/4 cup of the brine
  • Cilantro leaves, sliced radishes and toasted pumpkin seeds, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil. Add 1 tortilla to the hot oil and fry over moderate heat, turning, until browned and crisp, 3 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain; season lightly with salt. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the tuna with the jalapeños and carrots and their brine. Spoon the tuna onto the tostadas and top with cilantro, radishes and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve.

Notes

You can also use store-bought tostadas instead of frying them at home.

