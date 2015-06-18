Tuna Escabeche Tostadas

© Eva Kolenko
These quick and delicious tuna tostadas from F&W’s Justin Chapple combine olive-oil-packed tuna with spicy pickled jalapeños and carrots over crispy tostadas. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil. Add 1 tortilla to the hot oil and fry over moderate heat, turning, until browned and crisp, 3 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain; season lightly with salt. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, mix the tuna with the jalapeños and carrots and their brine. Spoon the tuna onto the tostadas and top with cilantro, radishes and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve.
Notes
You can also use store-bought tostadas instead of frying them at home.
