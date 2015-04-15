Tuna Briks
Briks are small, triangular, savory pastries made throughout Tunisia with fillings that range from meat and egg to mashed potato, with harissa being a constant. This fantastic version is phyllo-dough-based and filled with scallions, capers and parsley. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 7-ounce cans tuna packed in water, drained well and flaked  
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallion  
  • 1/4 cup chopped drained capers  
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley  
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons harissa
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 sheets of phyllo dough  
  • 1 large egg, beaten  
  • Canola oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the tuna, scallions, capers, parsley, olive oil and harissa. Season with salt and pepper and mix gently.

Step 2    

On a work surface, make 2 stacks  of 3 phyllo sheets each. Cut each stack crosswise into four 4-by-12-inch strips. Keep the phyllo dough covered with  a damp kitchen towel. Place a heaping 1/4 cup of the tuna filling at the end of  a strip closest to you. Brush the edge of the other end with the beaten egg. Fold the corner of the phyllo over the filling to form a triangle. Continue folding the triangle up and over itself until you reach the end of the phyllo strip; press to adhere. Repeat with the remaining phyllo strips, filling and beaten egg.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until it shimmers. Fry 4 of the phyllo triangles over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the briks to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with the 4 remaining  phyllo triangles. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The filled phyllo triangles can be refrigerated for 3 hours before frying.

Suggested Pairing

Serve these savory pastries with a lively, fruit-forward sparkling wine.

