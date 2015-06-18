© Eva Kolenko
F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his best-ever tuna banh mi by mixing canned tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño and spooning it onto a crusty baguette spread with mayonnaise. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
In a medium bowl, toss the tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the baguette with mayonnaise and fill with the tuna salad, mint leaves, julienned carrots and sliced pickles. Serve.
