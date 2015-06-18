Tuna Banh Mi
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his best-ever tuna banh mi by mixing canned tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño and spooning it onto a crusty baguette spread with mayonnaise. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 15 ounces tuna in olive oil, drained
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 jalapeño, minced
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • One 24- to 32-inch soft baguette, split and toasted
  • Mayonnaise, mint leaves, julienned carrots and sliced dill pickles, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, toss the tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the baguette with mayonnaise and fill with the tuna salad, mint leaves, julienned carrots and sliced pickles. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up