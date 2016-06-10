Tuna-and-Potato Salad with Sorrel Vinaigrette
Chef Katy Millard of Coquine in Portland, Oregon, uses crème fraîche and tangy fresh sorrel to make her delicious, creamy vinaigrette. It's key to seek out great jarred or canned tuna for this salad. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

SORREL VINAIGRETTE

  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 sweet onion, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 1/2 hothouse cucumber, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 2 cups packed sorrel leaves (see Note), stemmed
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • Kosher salt

SALAD

  • 1 pound small potatoes, such as Yukon Gold or Carola
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 hothouse cucumber (1 pound), thinly sliced crosswise
  • 8 ounces arugula, thick stems discarded
  • 8 ounces best-quality tuna packed in olive oil, drained and flaked into large pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a small nonstick skillet, heat  1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until very soft but not browned, about 12 minutes. Scrape into  a blender and let cool.

Step 2    

To the blender, add the cucumber and sorrel and puree until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and the canola oil. Strain the vinaigrette into  a small bowl, pressing on the solids. Whisk in the crème fraîche and season with salt. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 3    Make the salad

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with 2 inches of water and season with salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until tender, about  30 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Thinly slice the potatoes and transfer to a medium bowl. Toss with the olive oil and season with salt.

Step 4    

In another bowl, combine the sliced cucumber and arugula with 3/4 cup of the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Mound the salad on plates and top with the potatoes and tuna. Garnish with pepper and serve the remaining vinaigrette on the side.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

If sorrel is unavailable, you can substitute 2 cups baby spinach plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.

Suggested Pairing

Brisk and herby Italian white.

