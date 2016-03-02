Tuna-and-Apple Crostini

Con Poulos
This lovely, sophisticated take on an open-face tuna sandwich includes sliced tart green apple and a little parsley. Try it with a sparkling rosé. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet. Brush the tops with oil and season with salt. Toast until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and let cool slightly.
Step 2
Spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise on each toast, then top with a few slices of apple. Top with the tuna and garnish with parsley leaves. Drizzle with olive oil.
