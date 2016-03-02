Tuna-and-Apple Crostini
This lovely, sophisticated take on an open-face tuna sandwich includes sliced tart green apple and a little parsley. Try it with a sparkling rosé. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • Eight 3/4-inch-thick, diagonally cut baguette slices
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons mayonnaise
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces good-quality tuna packed in olive oil, drained and flaked
  • Small parsley leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet. Brush the tops with oil and season with salt. Toast until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise on each toast, then top with a few slices of apple. Top with the tuna and garnish with parsley leaves. Drizzle with olive oil.

