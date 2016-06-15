Truffle Popcorn
Active Time
7 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Graham Elliot

Chef Graham Elliot featured this recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, during a demo called American Classics 2.0.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons corn oil, for stovetop popping (optional)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 1 tablespoon truffle oil
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated with a Microplaner (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pop the kernels in a standard hot-air popper or in a covered deep saucepan with corn oil.

Step 2    

Transfer the warm popcorn to a large bowl, and add the butter and truffle oil. Toss well to coat the popcorn.

Step 3    

Add the Parmesan, chives, salt and pepper. Toss well.

Step 4    

Transfer the popcorn to a brown paper bag or a serving bowl. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up