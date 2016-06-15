Truffle Popcorn

Chef Graham Elliot featured this recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, during a demo called American Classics 2.0.
How to Make It
Step 1
Pop the kernels in a standard hot-air popper or in a covered deep saucepan with corn oil.
Step 2
Transfer the warm popcorn to a large bowl, and add the butter and truffle oil. Toss well to coat the popcorn.
Step 3
Add the Parmesan, chives, salt and pepper. Toss well.
Step 4
Transfer the popcorn to a brown paper bag or a serving bowl. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5