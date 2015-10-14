Trout Skin Crisps
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
November 2015

These smoky crisps are an ideal happy hour snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • Skins from 4 smoked trout fillets
  • Kosher salt and/or Old Bay seasoning

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scrape all the meat off the trout skins and pat dry with paper towels. Tear or cut the skins into large pieces. Arrange on the prepared sheet and bake until dry and crisp, about  3 hours. Season with salt and/or Old Bay.

Suggested Pairing

Brisk, citrusy Prosecco.

