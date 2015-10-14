Trout Skin Crisps

© Con Poulos
These smoky crisps are an ideal happy hour snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scrape all the meat off the trout skins and pat dry with paper towels. Tear or cut the skins into large pieces. Arrange on the prepared sheet and bake until dry and crisp, about 3 hours. Season with salt and/or Old Bay.
Suggested Pairing
Brisk, citrusy Prosecco.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5