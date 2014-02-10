Trout with Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, lemon juice, preserved lemon, minced shallot, fish sauce and sugar. Whisk in 1/4 cup of the oil. Stir in the chopped parsley and season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Season the trout with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add 3 trout fillets skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over high heat until the skin is crisp, 3 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until the fish is just white throughout, about 30 seconds; drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and 3 trout fillets.