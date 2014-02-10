Trout with Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Viet Pham
March 2014

This quick dish from chef Viet Pham features trout fillets in a bright and tangy vinaigrette. Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced preserved lemon peel
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Six 6-ounce trout fillets
  • 2 cups watercress sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, lemon juice, preserved lemon, minced shallot, fish sauce and sugar. Whisk in 1/4 cup of the oil. Stir in the chopped parsley and season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Season the trout with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add 3 trout fillets skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over high heat until the skin is crisp, 3 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until the fish is just white throughout, about 30 seconds; drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and 3 trout fillets.

Step 3    

Set the trout on plates, skin side up, and top with the watercress. Spoon some of the vinaigrette over the fish and watercress. Pass the remaining vinaigrette at the table.

Suggested Pairing

Match citrusy fish dishes with juicy whites, like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

