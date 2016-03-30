Trout Francesca
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dan Haar
May 2016

This simple, pan-fried Russian-style trout from Sadelle's in Manhattan is topped with nutty brown butter, capers and piquant, vibrant fuchsia beet horseradish. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 14-ounce butterflied brook trout, heads and pinbones removed
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 10 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped capers
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • Beet horseradish, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Heat a large nonstick skillet. Rub the fish all over with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Place 1 fish in the skillet, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is golden, about 3 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter and cook over moderate heat, basting the trout constantly, until the skin is crisp and the flesh is just white throughout, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add 2 tablespoons each of the butter and capers to the pan and cook, stirring, until the butter is deep golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and stir in 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Spoon the brown butter sauce over the fish. Repeat with the remaining fish, butter, capers and parsley. Spoon beet horseradish over the trout and serve.

Suggested Pairing

European-style Georgian white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up