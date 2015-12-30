Trout Amandine With Creamy Spinach

Evan and Sarah Rich, the husband-and-wife chef team behind Rich Table in San Francisco, rethink the New Orleans classic trout amandine to make it lighter and fresher. They keep the skin on the trout fillets and top the dish with arugula or sorrel (when in season). On the side, they serve creamed spinach simmered in almond milk.
In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the almond milk and cream and simmer until slightly thickened and reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 3 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the spinach to a bowl and keep warm.
Wipe out the skillet and heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season the trout with salt and pepper. Add 2 of the trout fillets to the skillet, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is crisp and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until the fish is just cooked throughout, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining olive oil and trout fillets.
Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and cook until it just begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the almonds and toast them, stirring, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and spoon the sauce over the fish. Top with the arugula and serve at once, with the spinach.
