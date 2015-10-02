Tropical Mini Breakfast Muffins
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 36 mini or 12 regular-sized muffins
Shelly Westerhausen
February 2015

Mango, banana and coconut lend these muffins a sweet, tropical flavor while the garbanzo bean flour helps create a tender texture and also provides a little extra protein. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

For the Muffins

  • 8 dates, pitted and soaked overnight
  • 1/4 cup filtered water
  • 3/4 cup garbanzo bean flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup yogurt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 banana
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 fresh mango, peeled and chopped into small cubes
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut

For the streusel topping

  • 1/4 cup oats
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350° and line muffin pans with muffin liners. Drain the dates and place in a blender or food processor with 1/4 cup clean water and process until a thick paste has formed. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, baking soda, salt and spices. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add date paste, yogurt, egg, banana, coconut oil and vanilla. Whisk together and then slowly start folding the dry ingredients into the center until a wet dough forms. Fold in the mango chunks and coconut.

Step 3    

Divide the dough evenly between the muffin pans. Make the streusel by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and use fingers to incorporate the butter into the mixture. Sprinkle a little on each muffin and stick in the oven for 7 to 10 minutes (12 to 15 minutes for regular-size muffins) or until they are puffed and the streusel has just started to brown.

Step 4    

Remove from oven and enjoy warm on their own or with jam for a sweeter treat.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up