Tropical Mango Guacamole

The sweetness of mango is right at home in this fresh, lime-tinged guacamole, which takes only 15 minutes to make. Slideshow: Terrific Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut each avocado half using the tip of a knife into a 1/2-inch grid, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scoop out the avocado into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency.
Step 2
Stir in the mango, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.
Step 3
Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.
