Triple-Onion Sour Cream Dip

Onion dip is an American classic. Instead of the typical box of onion-soup mix, this fresh version features crispy fried shallots, scallions and onion all folded into sour cream. Plus: F&W's Appetizers Cooking Guide More Party Dips and Spreads
How to Make It
Set a strainer over a heatproof bowl. In a large saucepan, heat the oil with the shallots, scallions and onion and fry over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the onions are browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Carefully pour the onions into the strainer and shake off the excess oil. Spread the onions on a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Let cool for 5 minutes. Reserve the oil for another use.
In another bowl, fold the onions into the sour cream; season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Thick-cut potato chips, pita chips, bagel chips or celery sticks.
Suggested Pairing
