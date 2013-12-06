Triple-Onion Sour Cream Dip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 1/2 cups
Grace Parisi
December 2010

Onion dip is an American classic. Instead of the typical box of onion-soup mix, this fresh version features crispy fried shallots, scallions and onion all folded into sour cream. Plus: F&W's Appetizers Cooking Guide    More Party Dips and Spreads  

Ingredients

  • 3 cups canola oil, for frying
  • 3 shallots, very thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 1 onion, very thinly sliced (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 cups full-fat or light sour cream, or whole-milk plain Greek yogurt
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a strainer over a heatproof bowl. In a large saucepan, heat the oil with the shallots, scallions and onion and fry over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the onions are browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Carefully pour the onions into the strainer and shake off the excess oil. Spread the onions on a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Let cool for 5 minutes. Reserve the oil for another use.

Step 2    

In another bowl, fold the onions into the sour cream; season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The dip is best eaten within 1 hour, but it can be refrigerated overnight.

Serve With

Thick-cut potato chips, pita chips, bagel chips or celery sticks.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, refreshing Prosecco from Italy's Veneto region: NV Valdo Extra Dry.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up