Triple-Ginger Rye Cookies

Step 1

Whisk together flours, crystallized ginger, baking powder, ground ginger, and salt in a medium bowl until combined; set aside. Using a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a large bowl and electric hand mixer), beat granulated sugar and butter at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until incorporated; beat in molasses, fresh ginger, and vanilla. With mixer running on low speed, beat in flour mixture until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until well chilled and firm, at least 4 hours or up to overnight.