Triple-Cream Mashed Potatoes

These luxurious potatoes make the perfect partner for braised short ribs, filet mignon, or pork tenderloin. The secret ingredient is Brillat-Savarin—a triple-cream cheese similar in texture to brie. If you can’t find it at your local gourmet cheese shop, you can substitute Explorateur, Saint André, or even mascarpone.
How to Make It
Place potatoes in a large saucepan, and add cold water to cover by 1 inch. Add garlic cloves and a generous pinch of salt, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are fork-tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain, and let stand at room temperature until potatoes look dry and chalky, about 10 minutes.
While potatoes dry, bring heavy cream and butter to a gentle simmer in a small saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Press potatoes and garlic cloves through a ricer, and return to saucepan. Fold cream mixture into potatoes.
Return saucepan to heat over medium-low. Add cheese in batches, stirring after each addition until cheese is fully melted and incorporated. Sprinkle with salt to taste.