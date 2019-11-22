Triple Chocolate–Peppermint Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the peppermint bark Pulse candy canes and chocolate kisses in a food processor until finely chopped, 10 to 14 times. Set aside. Bring 1 inch of water to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium. Place chopped white chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl, and place over simmering water, ensuring base of bowl does not touch water. Heat, stirring often, until chocolate is melted and smooth, about 6 minutes.

Step 2 Remove from heat; stir in candy cane mixture and 1 drop of food coloring gel until incorporated. Pour chocolate mixture onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet; spread into a 12- x 10-inch rectangle. Freeze, uncovered, until firm and set, about 2 hours. Break or cut bark into 1/2-inch pieces. Store in an airtight container in freezer until ready to use, up to 1 week.

Step 3 Make the cookies Stir together flour, red Dutch-process cocoa, cocoa blend, crushed wafer cookies, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 4 Add butter and sugar to bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add melted semisweet chocolate, and beat until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until well combined after each addition. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture, beating until just incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips. Wrap dough tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 3 days.

