Trinidadian Green Seasoning
10 MIN
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
By Kwame Onwuachi
July 2019

Scotch bonnet chiles mingle with ginger and fresh cilantro in this tropical-tasting marinade from chef Kwame Onwuachi, who uses it in a Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri. This recipe makes more than you’ll need for the salad; serve the remaining seasoning with grilled steak or seafood, drizzle over roasted vegetables, or stir into mayo or yogurt for a zippy dip.

  • 1 1/2 cups loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
  • 3/4 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped Scotch bonnet chiles, seeds and ribs removed
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grated garlic

Place all ingredients in a blender. Process on low speed, gradually increasing to high speed, until very smooth, about 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Trinidadian Green Seasoning can be made up to 1 week ahead. Store in airtight containers in refrigerator until ready to serve.

