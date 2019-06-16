Greg DuPree
Scotch bonnet chiles mingle with ginger and fresh cilantro in this tropical-tasting marinade from chef Kwame Onwuachi, who uses it in a Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri. This recipe makes more than you’ll need for the salad; serve the remaining seasoning with grilled steak or seafood, drizzle over roasted vegetables, or stir into mayo or yogurt for a zippy dip.
How to Make It
Step
Place all ingredients in a blender. Process on low speed, gradually increasing to high speed, until very smooth, about 1 minute and 30 seconds.
Make Ahead
Trinidadian Green Seasoning can be made up to 1 week ahead. Store in airtight containers in refrigerator until ready to serve.