Trinidadian Green Seasoning

Scotch bonnet chiles mingle with ginger and fresh cilantro in this tropical-tasting marinade from chef Kwame Onwuachi, who uses it in a Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri. This recipe makes more than you’ll need for the salad; serve the remaining seasoning with grilled steak or seafood, drizzle over roasted vegetables, or stir into mayo or yogurt for a zippy dip.