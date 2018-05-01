  Tri-Tip Steak a la Parrilla with Chimichurri and Roasted Onions

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together parsley, marjoram, oil, vinegar, garlic, red pepper, colatura, hot paprika, sweet paprika, and 1 teaspoon salt until combined. Set chimichurri aside. (Chimichurri may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.)

Step 2 Open bottom and top vents of a charcoal grill completely. Light 2 charcoal chimney starters filled with briquettes (about 8 1/2 cups of briquettes per chimney). When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour in an even layer on bottom grate of grill. (Internal temperature should be about 375°F to 400°F.)

Step 3 Place steak on a rimmed baking sheet, and season with black pepper and remaining 4 teaspoons salt. Place steak on oiled grate, fatty side down, and grill, uncovered, until charred and browned, about 15 minutes. Flip and grill, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 135°F for medium-rare, about 13 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Remove steak from grill, and transfer to a cutting board; let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Step 4 While steak rests, cook onions. Carefully remove cooking grate from grill and set aside. Push coals to one side of grill, and arrange onions in a single layer in cleared space; scatter coals over onions. Cook until onions are charred and insides are crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer onions to a metal baking dish, and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Brush away ashes with a paper towel.