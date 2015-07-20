Tri-Tip Steak with Grilled Scallion, Ginger and Cilantro Relish
© Con Poulos
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2015

A bold relish made with spicy charred scallions and just-grated ginger transforms an inexpensive but very flavorful steak. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1 1/2-pounds tri-tip steak
  • 18 large scallions, 2 thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 red Thai chiles, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. On a baking sheet, rub the steak and whole scallions with the 2 tablespoons of oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Oil the grill grate. Grill the steak for 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125° for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, grill the 16 whole scallions over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer 8 of the scallions to a platter. Chop the rest and transfer to a bowl; let cool. Add the sliced raw scallions, cilantro, chiles, lime juice and 2 tablespoons of ginger; mix well.

Step 4    

Thinly slice the steak across the grain and arrange on the platter. Spoon the scallion relish on the steak and garnish with freshly grated ginger.

Suggested Pairing

Smoky grilled steaks are delicious with a bold Syrah.

