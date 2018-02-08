Tri-Tip Roast with Ancho-Lime Butter 

How to Make It

Step 1 Toast ancho chiles in a small skillet over medium, turning often, until they start to blister, about 4 minutes. Transfer chiles to a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let stand 15 minutes. Drain well and finely chop.

Step 2 Mash softened butter with chiles, chives, zest, 2 teaspoons salt, crushed red pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 425°F. Season roast all over with salt and pepper. Heat oil until shimmering in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add roast and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven, and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 120°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer roast to a carving board, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes.