Tri-Tip Roast with Ancho-Lime Butter 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
March 2018

Culinary director Justin Chapple skips the spice rub on this tri-tip and adds smoky ancho chile to a compound butter that’s grated over the finished roast. The result is the perfect combination of a robust marinade and a butter-basted steak. Slideshow: More Favorite Roast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • 4 ounces unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning  
  • 1 (2-pound) tri-tip roast
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toast ancho chiles in a small skillet over medium, turning often, until they start to blister, about 4 minutes. Transfer chiles to a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let stand 15 minutes. Drain well and finely chop.

Step 2    

Mash softened butter with chiles, chives, zest, 2 teaspoons salt, crushed red pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Season roast all over with salt and pepper. Heat oil until shimmering in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add roast and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven, and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 120°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer roast to a carving board, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Slice the meat against the grain and transfer to a platter. Using a box or hand grater, grate some compound butter over meat, and serve immediately.

