Treciclo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Francesco Lafranconi

Francesco Lafranconi swaps in Brachetto, a sweet fizzy red wine, for the Americano’s club soda to make his Treciclo (pronounced treh-CHEE-kloh). Garnishing the drink with a slightly tart grapefruit twist and sliced strawberry gives it surprising complexity. Slideshow: More Great Campari Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled sparkling red wine
  • 1 ounce Campari
  • 1 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1 grapefruit twist and 1 sliced strawberry, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a chilled rocks glass with ice. Add the sparkling red wine, Campari and vermouth and stir well. Garnish with the grapefruit twist and sliced strawberry.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up