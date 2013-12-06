Francesco Lafranconi swaps in Brachetto, a sweet fizzy red wine, for the Americano’s club soda to make his Treciclo (pronounced treh-CHEE-kloh). Garnishing the drink with a slightly tart grapefruit twist and sliced strawberry gives it surprising complexity. Slideshow: More Great Campari Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a chilled rocks glass with ice. Add the sparkling red wine, Campari and vermouth and stir well. Garnish with the grapefruit twist and sliced strawberry.
