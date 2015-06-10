Trailer Park Smash

Bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens this rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup. For a cheeky garnish, he places two bottles of Miller High Life in the punch bowl for the stragglers who arrive at the end of the night.
In a small saucepan, combine the water and caraway seeds and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Strain the syrup into a jar and let cool, then refrigerate until ready to use.
In a punch bowl, combine 8 ounces of the caraway syrup with the whiskey, lemon juice, vermouth, apple juice, water and bitters; stir well. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Add the ice, stir in the 2 bottles of beer and garnish with the nutmeg and lemon wheels. Place the remaining 2 bottles of beer in the punch bowl. Ladle the punch into ice-filled plastic cups or collins glasses.
Review Body: How much sugar should be added to this?
Date Published: 2016-08-12