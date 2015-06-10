Trailer Park Smash

In a small saucepan, combine the water and caraway seeds and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Strain the syrup into a jar and let cool, then refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2 Make the punch

In a punch bowl, combine 8 ounces of the caraway syrup with the whiskey, lemon juice, vermouth, apple juice, water and bitters; stir well. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Add the ice, stir in the 2 bottles of beer and garnish with the nutmeg and lemon wheels. Place the remaining 2 bottles of beer in the punch bowl. Ladle the punch into ice-filled plastic cups or collins glasses.