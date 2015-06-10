Trailer Park Smash
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 20
Gui Jaroschy

Bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens this rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup. For a cheeky garnish, he places two bottles of Miller High Life in the punch bowl for the stragglers who arrive at the end of the night.  Slideshow: Drinks for a Crowd

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

CARAWAY SYRUP

  • 8 ounces water
  • 1/4 cup caraway seeds
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

PUNCH

  • 20 ounces overproof rye whiskey
  • 15 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 10 ounces French rouge vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 10 ounces chilled unfiltered apple juice
  • 5 ounces cold water
  • 20 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 2 chilled 12-ounces bottles of pilsner, preferably Miller High Life, plus 2 more clean bottles for garnish
  • A large pinch of freshly grated nutmeg and 3 lemon wheels, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the caraway syrup

In a small saucepan, combine the water and caraway seeds and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Strain the syrup into a jar and let cool, then refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2    Make the punch

In a punch bowl, combine 8 ounces of the caraway syrup with the whiskey, lemon juice, vermouth, apple juice, water and bitters; stir well. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Add the ice, stir in the 2 bottles of beer and garnish with the nutmeg and lemon wheels. Place the remaining 2 bottles of beer in the punch bowl. Ladle the punch into ice-filled plastic cups or collins glasses.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up