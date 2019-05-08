Traditional “Santa Maria BBQ” Oak Wood–Grilled Tri-Tip

Wood-grilling tri-tip brings rich, smoky flavor in this easy grilled steak recipe, while allowing plenty of time for the meat to become meltingly tender over the coals. A peppery spice rub and garlicky basting liquid amp up the flavor in the roasts. Frank Ostini, chef-owner of The Hitching Post II just north of Santa Barbara, serves grilled tri-tip alongside Santa Maria–Style Pinquito Beans and fresh Mild Tomato Salsa for a Santa Maria–style summer barbecue. Most butchers will carry a tri-tip roast, and all grocery stores should have them. Just be sure to ask for 2-pound roasts without the fat cap. To reheat this crowd pleaser, place it in a 300°F oven until the internal temperature reaches 115°F. For a traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue, serve grilled tri-tip with Santa Maria–Style Pinquito Beans and Mild Tomato Salsa. (For more Santa Maria–Style gilling pointers, read our 4 Keys to Santa Maria Tri-Tip.)